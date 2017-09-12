GALLERY: Hornets provide the sting as they secure Softball League double

The Homerun Hornets retained their MK Softball League crown despite a spirited fightback from Roundabout Rhinos.

Despite topping the table at the end of the regular season Rhinos were on the wrong end of the 19-13 scoreline, handing Hornets their second title in as many years.

Rhinos finished top of the table in the regular season, advancing straight to the final, leaving the Hornets and Tigers battling it out in the semi final.

A nail-biting 9-9 draw failed to separate the two, so a replay was required which the Hornets won 14-11.

Hornets got to work early by taking a 7-0 first inning lead. The Rhinos tried to stem the swarm of Hornets runs.

Rhinos charged into action with some good hitting from Jon Reynolds and Liz Knight. But Hornets continued to build on their lead thanks to some patience at the plate from Kim Davies and Leanne Reynolds.

By the bottom of the fourth, it was 17-6 with pitcher Alan Davis giving little away and backed up by some fine catches by Trevor Morley, Cathy Ford and Chris Borah.

Rhinos started to clip the Hornets’ wings by getting back into the game, reducing the arrears to 17-11 by the end of the fifth.

However, Rhinos’ comeback came up short, with Robyn Hillyard taking the final catch to complete Hornets’ double.

From October, the season moves indoors at Radcliffe School in Wolverton Beginners and new players are encouraged to attend. Visit www.mksoftball.co.uk for more information.