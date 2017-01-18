Winning’s a Shaw thing for doubled-up Derek

Bletchley-based vehicle repair company boss Derek Shaw has started his golfing year the way he finished his last – winning trophies.

F or 24 hours after he and wife Maggie each collected prizes from outgoing Leighton Buzzard Golf Club Captain Adrian Stephenson for their on-course successes last year, Derek celebrated by winning the first major competition of the year marking the drive-in of new club Captain John Smith.

Fifty-four year old Derek last year won Leighton’s Lucking Cup, beating David Sweetnam in the final, while wife Maggie, who only took up golf three years ago, won the Cross Country event as well as the May medal in a year in which her handicap was cut by six shots.

They also teamed up with Mark and Kate Knight to finish runners-up in Leighton’s John Lally Texas Scramble, losing out by 0.2 of a point to winners Phillip Spratt Callaghan, Manny Barker, Greg White and Richard Barrow.

Derek, who joined the Leighton club six years ago, got the ball rolling on his 2017 campaign by winning new Captain John Smith’s drive-in event, traditionally played with just two clubs and a putter. The 21-handicap golfer completed the challenge with 36 points.