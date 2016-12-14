Charlie Roberts takes silver in National Final

Charlie Roberts was the star of the show for Orbit Trampoline Club as he won the silver medal at the National Finals of the Trampoline League.

The League 3 13-14 boys entrant went into Sunday’s final having qualified in third place 24 hours earlier.

Charlie’s compulsory routine kept him in third place, but a brilliant performance in the voluntary routine saw him climb to second with two jumpers to go.

And with one setting the fourth best score, Charlie held on to take silver.

In the U19+ Ladies League 3, Martha McKinnell finished 11th.

In 13-14 girls, Milly Cole was 11th, Millie Heathcote 18th and Rebecca Dormer 22nd.

Tess Walker finished 11th in the Ladies League 2 19+.

In League two 17-18 girls Emily RoxbeeCox also too landed in 11th place.

Ritchie Clarke, British Champion last year at men’s League 3, stepped up to try League 2 and came ninth.