Clark and Roberts wow the judges to win medals

Ritch Clark took a brilliant gold medal in Cardiff for Orbit Trampoline Club in the first of four qualifying rounds.

Competing in the 19+ Men’s L2, Clark came out of the set routines third but it was on his voluntary routine where he stole the show.

Performing 10 somersaults, with three doubles thrown in for good measure, he completed his routine with ease, giving him first place and the gold medal.

In the younger 15-16 Boys L3, Charlie Roberts gave two neat and high routines, jumping close to the cross (centre) on all moves.

He ended in a very creditable second place for a medal and 75 points.

It wasn’t all good news though, with the 13-14 girls L3 struggling to make an impact on the competition.Rachel Marsh made errors in her routine for 45th, Charlotte Blackmore was 66th, while Olivia Ward was 28th.

Alice Clark 19+ Ladies L2 finished 19th. In 13-14 girls L2, Millie Heathcote was 8th, with Rebecca Dormer 11th and Milly Cole eighth in 15-16 girls.