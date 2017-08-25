Injury doesn’t prevent Chick taking the title

Sarah Chick overcame a broken ankle to be crowned British champion at the Adult British Gymnastics Championships.

Recovering from injury and losing two stone, Chick, who competes for MK Gymnastics, won the Pro 40+ Women’s Artistic title.

“It was my New Year’s resolution to achieve this and I still can’t believe I managed it,” she said.

Chick wasn’t the only MK gymnast to be crowned British champion as Hunter Yeal won the 18+ Novice trampoline title, just six weeks after coming out of retirement to compete.

He added: “It’s been pretty intense trying to get ready in time all the hard work paid off in the end.”

The team, aged between 23 and 40 years brought home five more medals across every discipline they entered, with several members coming out of retirement to compete and some competing in their first ever gymnastics competition.

During the run-up to the competition, the team trained up to five times a week, designing routines, practicing new moves and overcoming injury to be ready in time.

Coach Mikey French said: "I've been really proud of the efforts everyone has made. Obstacles such as age don't have to stop you - when the team has run into walls, they have not turned around and given up. Instead, they figured out how to climb them, go through them or work around them."