MK Trampolinists end season on a high

The grand finale of the season, the Trampoline and Tumbling NDP Finals in Telford, produced gold medals for Jenna Torrie and Evie Colquhoun from Milton Keynes Gymnastics.

Jenna, competing at NDP Level 8 (13-14), gave polished performances in demanding compulsory and voluntary routines. Her voluntary was the highest tariff in the group, with four doubles and a rudi in her routine. Evie, competing at NDP Level 6 (13-14), dominated the group with high scoring compulsory and voluntary routines.

Callum Hiett, competing at NDP Level 6 (13-14), offered his highest tariff voluntary yet with two doubles and earnt a bronze medal. Nathalie Hardy, competing at NDP Level 3 (11-12), continued her good form with two high scoring routines assuring her of a comfortable third place.

Despite two excellent performances from Amber Phillips’, competing at NDP Level 2 (9-10), the exceptionally high standard of competition meant she missed out on a medal.

Coach Paul Wolfe said: “The standard of competition this year was extremely high with very little separating the competitors. The team have worked hard during the year to earn their place in the final and I am very proud of them.”