MK trio celebrate Team GB golds

MK Gymnastics celebrated having three gold medallists in Team GB as they competed for the Scalabis Cup in Portugal.

Naana Oppon, who is just 10 years old, competes in the U12 category and dominated in her usual style.

Jack Leahy competed in the U14 category and held off stiff competition to secure GB another gold.

Will Breslin put in a great performance and helped win team gold in the Open Senior Male category.