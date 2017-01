Lucy Thompson added to her collection of medals by winning gold on the floor and silver on the beam and vault at Aloha Gymfest.

The team from Arabian, sponsored by the Engineering Quest, also had success with Hannah Bond (silver one beam and floor), Natalia Andrzejak won bronze on beam, Dagmara Koziolek won bronze on bars , Emilee Brooksaged 11 was fourth on beam and Alysha Howton was sixth on floor. It takes their international scoresheet to 19 medals from two events this month.