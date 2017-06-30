Orbit claim south crown

Orbit Trampoline Club took the spoils for the south of England in the British Regional team finals.

As an individual club Orbit contributed the most trampolinists to the team helped bring South home in first place for trampolining and third place overall, behind Yorkshire and South West.

Individually, the results were as follows:

Libby-Leigh Corby was 15th in the 9-10 girls Level2.

Fraser Macpherson was 6th. in the boys 10-11 Level 3.

Laura Kelly was 2nd. in the 12-13 girls Level 2.

Sophie Chambers was 9th. in the 13-14 girls Level 2.

Imogen Wells in the 13+ girls Level 4 was 7th.

In the 13-14 girls Level 5 Olivia Webb was 11th.

Lauren Muttitt was 2nd. in the 13+ girls Level 2.

At level 3 girls 13+ Sammie Godleman was 10th. but Charlotte Blackmore took the gold in 1st. place.

Milly Cole gained 6th. place in the girls Level 5 15+.

Moving on a weekend to South Shields and the second Trampoline League National competition.

In the 13-14 yr. girls L3 Orbit had Imogen Wells, Olivia Webb, Rachel Marsh and Charlotte Blackmore. Respectively they came, ninth, 12th, 15th and 16th.

In the afternoon, the seniors came out in the Men’s and Women’s 19+ L2.

Alice Day was third and Emily Young first. Tom Winton was second and Ritchie Clarke first.

On Sunday in the 13-14 girls L2 Millie Heathcote was 14th.

In the 15-16 girls L2 Rebecca Dormer was 10th and Milly Cole third.

Finally, in the girls 15+ synchronised event Rebecca and Millie Heathcote were third.