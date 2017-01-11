Thompson defies the odds to win gold in Hawaii

Teenager Lucy Thompson defied the odds to triumph for Arabian Gymnastics, beating the Americans in Hawaii, not just once but three times.

The 14-year-old became the first British gymnast to win on the island as she won on the floor, bars and balance beam at the international Pacific event in Honolulu.

Lucy beat extremely tough competition from the States, who train twice as many hours.

Balance beam was the clubs strongest piece with every gymnast in the top three places apart from the youngest Emilee Brooks (11) who was pushed into fourth. Hannah Bond (20) won bronze on beam and Natalia Andrzejak (15) came fourth.

Alysha Howton and Dagmara Koziolek , both 12, both won silver on beam, and Dagmara also won a bronze for her bars.

Hannah Bond added to her beam medal, a Silver for her vault and bronze for floor.

Natalia won two bronze medals for bars and vault giving the gymnasts a huge haul of 11 medals: three golds, three silvers and five bronze.

Overall Lucy came second, Natalia third, Hannah fourth, Dagmara fourth, Alysha sixth and Emilee seventh.

Head coach Alan Armitage said: “It’s no secret that we only came back because we missed the Gold last time and felt we could do better. I was miffed beyond miffed when we got pipped for gold last year, by the very last gymnast of the day too! The girls this time were so focused.

“When our national anthem was played I could see the pride and determination in their eyes, I am very proud of them all, away from home for two weeks without parents and performing like this.”