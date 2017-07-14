Trampoline duo claim British titles

Two jumpers from Orbit Gymnastics won British National championships at the weekend.

Laura Kelly won the 11-12 NDP 2, while in the girls 13+ NDP 3, Charlotte Blackmore also gave one of her sparkling performances to take another gold.

In the girls NDP 13+ L2, Lauren Muttitt almost made it a hat-trick of golds, but her impeccable style brought her a silver medal.

In the 11-12 boys L3 Fraser Macpherson narrowly missed out on bronze, while Imogen Wells and Milly Cole both claimed fifth place in their competitions.