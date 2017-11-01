Trophy time for young Orbit team

Orbit defied the odds to retain their Regional Trampoline Championship trophy.

Having won the trophy in 2014 and 2015, they were narrowly beaten in 2016 but Orbit's second team lifted their divisional crown.

This time around beginning with the youngest, Lily Mundy performed two fine routines including a new voluntary. Laura Kelly made the NDP2 compulsory look easy, scored good 8s from the judges in both routines. Olivia Webb drew a clutch of high 8s from the judges and included her double backward somersault very cleanly in the voluntary routine.

Milly Heathcote also scored 8s and performing her one and a half twisting forward somersault with ease, while Imogen Wells kept the 8s coming in with two more fine routines.

Charlie Roberts, Orbit's only male competitor, scored the highest individual mark of the day with an 8.7 to post another good performance.

Rebecca Dormer came back into form with two more very good routines. And 17-year-old jumper Lauren Muttitt scored another bunch of 8s to complete Orbit's uncannily steady scoring.

And when the final scores were totalled, Orbit retained their trophy.