Captain Carr bids farewell after 'amazing' MK Lightning career

Adam Carr admitted he never thought he would spend his whole career at MK Lightning when he signed for the club 14 years ago.

The 32-year-old headed the list of departing players on Friday as coach Pete Russell let 11 players go ahead of Lightning's first season in the Elite League.

During his time at Planet Ice, Carr helped lead Lightning to eight out of nine titles in the club's history, including the Cup and Play-Off double this season.

"It really has been an amazing 14 years here, and such a big part of my life," Carr told the MK Lightning website.

"When I signed here as a 19-year-old I never thought I would be here for so long and I will always be grateful to the people who allowed that to happen: Pooley, Vito, Harry, Pete and John, thanks for continuing to have me back!

"When I first arrived there was a special atmosphere in the room set by the older lot and I like to think we have kept that over the years which has made it a great place for players to play.

"Finally a big thanks to the amazing fans who have always made me and my family welcome, it really has been an honour playing in front of you, captaining the team and representing our city and sharing all the great times with you.

"I would like to wish Pete and the whole club good luck in the future. For me, it’s time for a fresh new challenge, I look forward to seeing you all at the rink in the future."