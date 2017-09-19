Clan sent packing but Lightning failed to weather the Storm

MK Lightning are still undefeated at home in the Elite League, but are yet to win away after a mixed weekend on the ice.

Braehead Clan were the visitors to the MK Arena on Saturday and left with a 3-1 defeat for their troubles as Lightning made it two from two, but their fortunes changed on Sunday as they were beaten 6-2 by Manchester Storm.

Lewis Hook continued his fine start to the season with a goal against Braehead. Pic: Tony Sargent

Once Lightning had established the two goal lead by the mid-point of the second session on Saturday, there was little doubt that they would take the points despite some spirited play by the Scottish outfit.

Lewis Hook continued his fine start to the season scoring the opener in the first period before Ashley Tait netted his first goal for Lightning six seconds before the first interval. Jacob Doty pulled one back for the Clan, but Guillaume Doucet made sure of the win on 28 minutes as he fired the puck high into the roof of the net.

The following night in Manchester proved a different challenge for Lightning though, and they were trailing from the 26th second when Storm opened the scoring.

Lightning pulled level though after eight minutes through Denny Kearney, before they stunned the home side with a 28th minute strike from Carl Hudson to give them the lead. But it was as good as it would get for Pete Russell's side.

Storm scored three third period goals to see off Lightning's spirited start. Pic: Manchester Storm

Barely two minutes later, Storm equalised through Matt Bissonnette and then led courtesy of Linden Springer just before the second interval.

Storm put daylight between the sides when Cieran Long put them 4-2 up, with follow-up goals from Mike Hammond and Matt Beca completing the rout.