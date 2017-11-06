Coach Russell apologises after Lightning's first pointless weekend

Lightning head coach Pete Russell has apologised to fans after his side came away from a weekend without points for the first time this season.

Back-to-back 5-3 defeats to Nottingham Panthers and Coventry Blaze not only saw them come away from a weekend pointless for the first time since stepping up to the Elite League, but also ended their 100 per cent record at MK Arena.

The result means they remain midtable in seventh, but have played as many as five games more than some others in the league.

Speaking after their disappointing weekend, head coach Russell said: "We have had such a positive start to the season, we have surprised many and for the first time, we came out of a weekend with no points.

"We are not far away but it was a tough weekend and of course we are disappointed.

"The guys are working so hard, I want to be there for them so they can just go out and play and give everything in every game, which they have been doing.

"Everyone's still together. It reminds me of my time at this stage two years ago. Yes, it has been a rollercoaster, but it is always going to be for a first year team in this league.

"We are already focusing on bouncing back next weekend."