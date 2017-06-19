Devils' Kearney joing Lightning's Elite squad

Lightning's Elite League squad is continuing to take shape with the addition of forward Denny Kearney from the Cardiff Devils.

Kearney 29, joined the Devils last February having been on the radar of the EIHL champions for two years. Prior to that he was at Bolzano in the Austrian league, where he ended the season as third-highest points scorer.

New Hampshire-born Kearney spent four seasons with Yale University, helping them win the league title in his second season and finishing in the top 4 scorers on his team in every season.

2012 saw him get his first taste of the European game since turning professional, with ESV Kaufbeuren in Germany before a move to Briançon in France for a season which saw the team win the championship; he was the club’s leading goalscorer with 21 goals and 27 assists in 25 fixtures.

In 2014, the American was the leading goalscorer at IF Frisk Asker in Norway, picking up 68 points in 45 games - a season which saw his talent recognised with a move to Tingsryds in Sweden’s Allsvenskan league for 2015. Then last season he was a part of the triumphant Cardiff Devils roster which topped the Elite League and EIHL Earhardt Conference as well as winning the EIHL Cup - and now he brings that experience to EIHL newcomers the Lightning.

“I'm very excited to be joining the new team in the Elite league,” said Kearney. “It will be a fun challenge to come into the league and try to make some noise. Coach Russell seems to have a great group of guys already signed and I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and us having a great year!”

MK Lightning Head Coach Pete Russell commented, “Denny is a gritty player to play against with great hands and an excellent finish around the net. He is strong down low on the powerplay and his experience will be vital to us.

“He has played in some top leagues and been a top four scorer on the majority of past teams. When I spoke to Cardiff Devils (Todd Kelman and Andrew Lord) they both said great things about Denny on and off the ice, and what a great signing he would be for us if it was possible to get him.

“Denny is a great signing for us and I know his style of play will be perfect for our team’s identity on the ice. I’m excited about the prospect of working with him and I am sure our fans are going to love his game.

“Things are coming together nicely and as the summer goes on I just get more excited by the day and really looking forward to get this team on the ice!”