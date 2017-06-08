Falcons soar past Storm to take play-off victory

Milton Keynes is fast turning into an ice hockey hot bed as the MK Falcons wrapped up the play-offs.

After MK Lightning's cup and play-off triumphs earlier this season, the female Falcons weren't to be out-done in Sheffield last weekend.

They booked their spot in the semi-finals beating league runners-up Chelmsford Cobras 6-1, with Rachel Piotrowski scoring a hat-trick, and Rachael Clough, Kirsten Noble and Lydia Howton also on the score sheet as the Falcons dominated.

It set them up with league winners Streatham Storm on Sunday. Falcons made a confident start and went up 2-0 in the first period, this time goals from Kaya Moore and Aiyana Moran, who scored her first senior goal since stepping up to the team this season.

Streatham reduced the lead to one goal when they scored in the second period, making the score 2-1. This lead to a very tense remainder of the game, knowing that we could not make any mistakes and risk losing our lead.

In the last minute of the final period, Streatham pulled their netminder so that they could have another skater on the ice, in an attempt to level the score and take the game to overtime. But with three seconds to spare, Noble scored a decisive third into the empty net, confirming the playoff victory for the Falcons. In this game, the Man of the Match award went to netminder, Kayleigh Doyle.

>> If you're interested in taking up ice hockey, the Falcons train 10.45pm for an hour on Fridays at Planet Ice. Anyone who would like to join us should contact manager Martin Waters (lotsatalons@hotmail.com) or leave a message on the MK Falcons Facebook page.