Five star Lightning get back to winning ways

Peterborough Phantoms ended MK Lightning’s seven match winning streak by winning a five goal thriller at MK Arena on Boxing Day.

But they were on the wrong end of a 5-0 hiding by Pete Russell’s side 24 hours later.

Boxing Day’s defeat was a frustrating one, especially as it was one of Lightning’s three games in hand over EPL leaders Telford Tigers.

The home side never really recovered from an early PHantoms strike, coming after just 100 seconds through Martin Susters.

Phantoms doubled the lead seven minute later when Darius Pliskauskas’ shot was spilled by Przemy Odrobny Wehebe Darge was able to follow up.

Phantoms made it 3-0 midway through the second period through Petr Stepanek before Craig Scott pulled one back.

Blaz Emersic threatened to make it a tense ending when he made it 3-2 in the final period, but it wasn’t to be.

On Tuesday, Lightning put the game out of reach with a rampant second period, which saw them net four goals.

Craig Scott got things going before Tom Carlon, Sam Jones and Antti Holli put the game out of Peterborough’s reach.

Carlon added his second with a minute remaining in the third to complete the rout and get some revenge.