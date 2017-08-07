Gibson is the 'last piece of the puzzle' for Lightning

MK Lightning have found the final piece of their Elite LEague jigsaw in capturing defenceman Kevin Gibson from the US East Coast Hockey League.

The Milwaukee-born 27 year old, whose father is former Major League baseball MVP Kirk Gibson, is rapidly making his own name in sport. Gibson was a US Hockey League Entry Draft pick in 2010 for Sioux City Musketeers, following a campaign with the Green Bay Gamblers, who won the Clark Cup.

In 2011, Gibsonbegan his studies at the University of Wisconsin whilst continuing his hockey development; in four seasons, he registered an impressive 83 points from 114 matches, playing as an alternate captain in his final season.

His efforts were rewarded with a contract in the East Coast Hockey League with seven-time league champions the Quad City Mallards. Last season, he was the Mallards’ second highest scoring defenceman, registering 30 points in 64 matches.

Lightning’s Head Coach, Pete Russell, was full of enthusiasm at having secured Gibson’s services for the season: “Kevin is a really good skater and comes up on the play well. He is good in the defensive zone and makes a good first pass; his compete levels are high. He is a two-way guy who takes pride and care of his own end.

"Last season, Kevin had a career year and was among the top 5 D-men in the whole of the ECHL regular season in plus-minus figures - and chipped in with 30 points as well! He can play in all situations.

"I’ve been looking long and hard for a player like Kevin and for a player with his hunger.

“He is the last piece of the puzzle and we are delighted to have got this one over the line. It's taken a while but I really believe his personality and game will be perfect for our team and group.”