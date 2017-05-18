James Griffin retained by MK Lightning

MK Lightning's busy few days continue with the announcement that James Griffin will remain with the team next season.

Defender Griffin is the second returning player to be confirmed for Lightning, joining announced goalkeeper Jordan Hedley and new signings Guillaume Doucet and Kevin King.

Commenting on this second promotion, head coach Oete Russell said: “I am delighted Grif is back for his third season. He is a physical “D” man, who has great skating abilities. For me, it’s a great time for him to be going back up the Elite League. He is going back a more mature and complete player.”

Griffin added: “I’m very excited to be back. Last year was unbelievable. I’m really looking forward to the next chapter with the club."