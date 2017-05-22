Lightning announce capture of import Kyle Essery

MK Lightning have confirmed the signing of winger Kyle Essery from French league champions Gap.

Canadian right-winger Kyle, 26, moves to the Lightning fresh from helping Gap win the French league title where he played alongside another MKL new signing, Kevin King.

Hailing from Mississauga near Toronto, Kyle contested his debut pro season in the Danish Elite League, spending two seasons in the country before the then double French league champions Gap secured his services.

Kyle brings with him to the Lightning not just his experience in Denmark and France - two of the world’s top 10 European leagues as ranked by the IIHF - but has also competed in the CHL, Danish Cup and Continental Cup.

Kyle spoke exclusively about his new challenge with the Lightning, saying: “I’m really excited to join Milton Keynes for the upcoming year, it’s a really great opportunity to be a part of the team’s inaugural season in the EIHL. I can’t wait to be part of their history and do all I can to bring home a championship!”

Lightning’s Head Coach, Pete Russell spoke enthusiastically about the club’s newest recruit, commenting: “Kyle is a ‘team first’ guy who puts his body on the line every single game. He has a strong work ethic, high levels of fitness and he’s not afraid to go to areas where it hurts; he is fearless!

“He skates well and plays hard both ways and he’s strong in penalty kill situations.

Coach Russell wrapped up his appraisal, saying “Everyone I’ve spoken to about Kyle couldn’t say enough about his fantastic personality and his character - that he’s a great person and always has a smile on his face.

“I’m delighted to be able to add Kyle to our group and look forward to seeing him in action in Lightning colours!”