Lightning announce two new signings for Elite League squad

MK Lightning have wasted little time in bolstering their squad ahead of their move up to the Elite League, signing Guillaume Doucet and Kevin King.

After a hugely successful double-winning season last time out, coach Pete Russell landed Canadian forward Doucet; Guillaume played last season for EPL and Challenge Cup winners Cardiff Devils, while King joins from French champions Gap.

It completes a busy day for the side, who announced their new ownership on Tuesday morning.

Commenting on the signings, Coach Russell said: “I am delighted to have signed Guillaume Doucet. He is a pure goal scorer and anywhere inside that grade A zone, he is lethal. He also plays with an edge in his game and competes hard for his team. Every successful team needs a Doucet in it and we are delighted with his addition.

"I’m also really pleased to have signed Kevin King; I went after Kevin in March - he was one of my top targets. Kevin is a powerful player and plays hard every night. He is comfortable in the middle or on the wing and has put good numbers up on every team he has played on.

“Recruitment is vital to driving this great club forward this season. There are many good players out there, and I’ve deliberately sought players who can help us build both our team and our identity. The strength of our locker room will be key to us having a successful season and these first two signings form a fantastic foundation for our future.”

Commenting on his move to MK Lightning, Doucet said: “I'm very excited about this opportunity. I've heard great things about the people and the organisation in Milton Keynes, so I'm really looking forward to using my experience to this great team, making the move to the Elite Premier League.

"It feels like the next natural step in my career and I will be working hard, on and off the ice, to help this club grow.”