Lightning in safe hands with the return of Odrobny

Cult hero and fan favourite Przemyslaw Odrobny will return between the pipes for MK Lightning next season.

The giant Pole, who earned the nickname 'the Great Wall of Milton Keynes' last season, helped Lightning to the Cup and Play-off Final double with a save rate of 93.3 per cent.

Przemyslaw Odrobny

Odrobny signed for the Lightning last summer and his skill between the pipes quickly earned him a reputation as one of the most difficult EPL netminders to beat. He finished the recent IIHF World Championships (Div 1A) as one of the top three goalies of the tournament ranked by save percentage.

Lightning Head Coach Pete Russell spoke of Odrobny’s value to the team, saying: "I’m delighted Przemy has agreed to take the second year of his deal. He was the best goalie in the EPL, a double champion with us and had a great world championship personally again this year.

“He had other offers and I’m not at all surprised, as he’s such a good goalie. We’re absolutely delighted to have last season’s Most Valued Player back with us, and I know he’s really up for the challenge.”