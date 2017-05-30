Lightning retain Lewis Hook for Elite League season

Lewis Hook is looking forward to meeting all his new team-mates, despite being one of the few players to be retained by MK Lightning next season.

At just 20-years-old, Peterborough-born Lewis has already made a big impression on the British game - thanks to his link-up play and ability to beat some of the EPL's best defence men and netminders.

Since signing for the Lightning in summer 2014 "Hooky" has scored 76 goals in League action. He was MKL's top goal scorer in the season just ended and was the third highest scoring British player in the entire league.

His deadly form on the ice has also earned him international selection at both U18 and U20 levels. He has already enjoyed Elite League experience thanks to an earlier two way contract with Coventry Blaze; now, MKL's step up means he will be able to build further at the top level.

Lewis Hook said he is raring to go with the new Lightning line-up: "I can't wait to get back to Milton Keynes for another season and Lightning's first in the Elite League," he said. "I'm really looking forward to getting to know all the boys and getting going!"

Lightning's Head Coach, Pete Russell, commented: "I'm delighted that Lewis is staying with us. In the past few seasons he's devolved his game in a big way - he's always put up the points but now he's a more complete player.

"Last season he became a man - a guy who played in every situation: powerplay, penalty kill and of course 5 on 5. He played with big responsibility on a top end team and bangs in 33 goals as well. He just gets better and better in my view, and I think people forget he's only 20 years old!

"The coming season will be a big transition for him but it's what he needs now - I know he'll embrace it and it'll take his game to another level.”