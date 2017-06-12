Lightning reveal pre-season friendlies ahead of Elite League debut

Although there are three months still left of the summer break, theMK Lightning can now reveal the dates of their pre-season challenge fixtures to whet supporters’ appetites for the new season.

These fixtures will give Head Coach Pete Russell’s team the ideal opportunity to fine-tune their preparations for the Lightning’s very first taste of Elite League action - and for supporters to see the new-look roster in action for the very first time.

MKL’s challenge match programme gets underway on Saturday August 26 at Planet Ice when the opposition are the Coventry Blaze - Lightning’s stable-mates in the EIHL Patton Conference.

Then, just 24 hours later (Sunday August 27), the team makes the short hop to the Skydome Arena in Coventry - scene of their Play Off Final victory and celebrations in April - for the return fixture against Danny Stewart’s team.

A week later on Saturday September 2, the visitors at Planet Ice will be another team making their EIHL debut, the Guildford Flames.

Sunday September 3 sees the Lightning travel to the Spectrum Leisure Centre in Guildford where Coach Russell’s side contest their penultimate exhibition game, facing the Flames on their own ice.

MK Lightning’s final warm-up fixture comes at home on Tuesday September 5 when they welcome Gothiques d’Amiens, who compete in the Ligue Magnus in France.

Head Coach Pete Russell commented on the schedule, saying: “It's a really exciting pre season schedule to be facing our fellow Patton Conference teams Coventry Blaze, and Guildford Flames then Amiens of France.

"Each challenge game will give us something new and it's going to help us in the process of bringing things together to start the season.

“It's going to also be great for our fantastic fans to get an early taste of Elite hockey and also the extra bonus of European hockey.

“Outside these games during pre-season we’re also looking forward to various events off the ice with families, our fan base and sponsors. It's a really exciting period for us. We can’t wait to get going!”

Face off times and ticket prices are still subject to final confirmation.