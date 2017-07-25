Lightning to face Elite League champs in season opener

MK Lightning will get a baptism of fire in their opening Elite League fixture, taking on champions Cardiff Devils at Ice Arena Wales.

The season curtain raiser is on Saturday September 9, before the first home game of the campaign 24 hours later when MK Arena welcome Belfast Giants.

There’s not long to wait until MKL face Patton Conference stablemates and former EPL rivals Guildford Flames, when Paul Dixon’s side are the visitors on Saturday 30 September.

Late October presents the chance for a long weekend away north of the border when the squad face a Scottish road trip triple-header: Friday October 20 Lightning face the Fife Flyers, then travel west to face Braehead Clan on Saturday October 21. Finally on Sunday October 22, Lightning finish the weekend back on the east coast, facing Edinburgh Capitals.

Get the fancy dress ready for Saturday December 16 and the team's last home game before Christmas, when the visitors will be the Coventry Blaze - and Blaze’s barn, the Skydome, is the venue for Lightning's last pre-Christmas road trip on Saturday December 23.

The action resumes on Boxing Day with the first part of a double header against the Flames - at the MK Arena on December 26 then the short trip to the Spectrum Centre on the 27. The festivities continue with a New Year’s Day home match-up against the Cardiff Devils.

The final home league game of the season takes place on Saturday 24 March when Fife Flyers make the long journey south to the MK Arena.

Lightning co-owner Graham Moody said: “All things considered, we’ve done very well to get fixtures that are good for the majority of supporters.

“As a new entrant to the Elite League this season, we had to show some goodwill and flexibility - and that has paid off because the majority of our home games will still be on a Saturday.

“To have opening weekend fixtures against two huge, established teams is going to be fantastic for fans to watch and get a feel for the shape of things to come. At home on New Year’s Day is going to be a great party atmosphere and I know our supporters will rise to the occasion!

“Now that the full fixture list is out it really feels like the season’s just around the corner - the team will be back in training in just a few weeks time and I can’t wait for us to get started on this exciting next step in the club’s history.”