Netminder Hedley to remain a Lightning player

Jordan Hedley is excited to be playing Elite League ice hockey with his home town club after he was retained by MK Lightning.

The 20-year-old netminder is born and raised in Milton Keynes, and has spent most of his career with Lightning to date.

Jordan Hedley

With the club stepping up to the Elite League next season, coach Pete Russell moved swiftly to secure Hedley's services again for next season.

And the opportunity to play in the country's top division is one Hedley couldn't turn down.

Hedley said: “I'm proud and excited to be part of the MK Lightning team; next season will be a big opportunity for me and a massive step in my career.

"Coach Russell has big plans for the team this year and that's something that I absolutely want to be a part of.

"Ever since I started watching ice hockey, I’ve wanted to play in the Elite. Doing just that for my home town team makes it even more special.”

Hedley's signing comes after the club announced new owners in Graham and Monica Moody, and their first two signings of Guillaume Doucet and Kevin King.

Commenting on the promotion, coach Russell added: “I am delighted to have Jordan back. He is a young goalie who will only get stronger training every day and at a much higher level. He has good size, stays square and has matured so much as a player over the last few months.

"I’m really looking forward to working with Heds to help him achieve his full potential.”