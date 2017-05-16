New owners have 'big plans' for MK Lightning ahead of Elite League debut

Graham and Monica Moody want their passion for ice hockey to help MK Lightning progress in the Elite League after they completed their buy-out of the club.

The Moodys currently own two other businesses - a print management business and marketing consultancy in Coventry. Graham is also a Director for 2017 Southern Premier League play-off and Birmingham Senior Cup winners, Leamington FC. As well as a love of sport, both have backgrounds in business management and strategy; skills they are looking forward to using to ensure that MK Lightning remains successful and commercially-sound.

Commenting on their new investment, Graham said: “We have big plans for the future. We’re keen to ensure that the team continues its lightning pace and charges into the Elite League. That’s why we’ll be working closely with the established team and network that has supported the team thus far, especially team coach, Pete Russell. Under his strong and effective management, MK Lightning has grown from strength to strength.

"Both Monica and I are focused on providing a stable and ambitious future for the team and its fans.”

Monica added: “We also want to ensure that the fans continue to be part of this amazing team's journey. We’ll be working hard to provide great rewards and incentives for the team’s loyal fan-base.

"We’re looking at everything from the season ticket offer to our social media presence to enable the fans to get even closer to the action. We’re ice hockey fans ourselves, so we know how important the fans are to the team's morale and success.”

Graham and Monica will continue to work with the Planet Ice team, particularly John Neville. Commenting on the deal, John said: “Our motivation for putting the MK Lightning franchise up for sale was driven by our wish to focus on the expansion of our ice-rink business.

"We’re confident that the investment and focus Graham and Monica have committed to the team will assure its continued success. We’ve been here for nearly two decades now; we’re committed to Milton Keynes for the next two decades too.”