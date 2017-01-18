Pirates plundered as Lightning book their spot in the cup final

MK Lightning booked their spot in the EPL Cup final after beating Hull Pirates for the third time in a week on Wednesday.

Heading into the second leg at the MK Arena leading 4-1 after last week’s road trip to Humberside, Pete Russell’s side were in ruthless form as they cruised to a 8-2 win.

Jordan Cownie opened the scoring early on, before Hull pulled one back at the end of the period.

Skipper Adam Carr restored Lightning’s lead in the second, with Cownie getting his second and MK’s third heading into the final stanza.

Despite Hull pulling one back, Lightning went into overdrive in the third, as Cownie completed his hat-trick and Antti Holli and Glenn Billing netted to book their spot in the final.