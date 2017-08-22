Trio make England squad

MK Storm have completed a hat-trick of England U15 call-ups.

After 10 months of journeys to Sheffield to take part in the trials, and a week-long final test in Hull, Rhiannon Price, Matilda Revel and Maddy Remmington made it onto the squad who will by taking on Finland U16s and two local sides too.

If any girls would like to try their hand at learning to play ice hockey, there are girl only ‘learn to play sessions’ at Planet Ice Milton Keynes every Monday evening from 8:15pm-9:15pm.

All required kit is provided, thanks to LEAP’s Sportivate campaign.