Impulse buy Jade leads Helen to the big show

Helen Newbold’s impulse buy has turned out to be a brilliant purchase after she qualified for the Horse of the Year Show.

Riding Emperors Jade, Helen landed a R2R qualifying ticket for a superb display at Strecholt last week.

It has been a year of mixed fortunes so far for Milton Keynes-based Helen – winner of the SEIB R2R HOYS final in 2013 with Deep Reflection – because she recently lost her 2015 SEIB R2R runner-up, Tycoons Reflection, due to ongoing soundness issues.

Helen, who runs a breaking, pre-training and livery yard, bought the 12-year-old Emperors Jade (JJ) after spotting an advert for him on the internet.

“With Tycoon being on the sidelines, I was undecided about having another one, but I spotted an advert for JJ as an all-rounder,” said Helen. “I was really only being nosy but I always have my eyes open.

“I am delighted with him – he’s a lovely, clean-limbed little horse.”