Lucky Luke looks to the future after injury ruins two seasons

After an injury-ravaged year, few would begrudge Luke Fabian for hanging up his helmet. Instead, though, he wants to win the Norasport Supermoto championship.

A 100mph accident in Wigan in 2016 not only cut short his season, but also hugely hampered his 2017 campaign. Breaking his throttle hand, collarbone and pelvis, the 44-year-old father of three spent months in hospital, not only missing racing, but also his job at Coca-Cola Enterprises.

But the draw of the paddock, the camaraderie and the spirit of racing drew him back.

“It wasn’t an ideal end to the season,” said Luke, from Emerson Valley, after finishing the season at Rockingham. “I was 18th and 20th, but I’m now fully committed to the 2018 season.

“It is a really great paddock to be a part of. There is competition out on the track, but the social atmosphere and friendships we’ve made are what makes it all worth it.”

Next season, once again Luke will be teaming up with LazyLawn Husqvarna in a bid to win the national championship, and he believes he has a chance to be right up there.

He said: “We’ve got a great package, and I believe we’ve got a real chance.

“I cannot explain the joy I get from racing the perfect lap, the feel of everything on the bike.“It’s a part of who I am.”