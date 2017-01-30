Mighty Mike makes it a Masters treble in Milton Keynes

World champion Michael van Gerwen won his third successive Unibet Masters crown on Sunday night after defeating Gary Anderson at Arena MK.

In a repeat of the world championship final, the world number one beat the Scot 11-7 to lift the title.

Michael van Gerwen. Pic: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

The Dutchman hasn't lost since mid-October, and picked up a prize of £60,000 for his efforts over the weekend, beating Simon Whitlock, Mensur Suljovic, Adrian Lewis and Anderson on the final day.

Van Gerwen never looked in trouble against Anderson, opening the final with a 177 and took out 107 for the opening leg, and hit two 180s in a 12-darter to double his lead before Anderson hit back in leg three.

Finishes of 96 and 87 edged the World Champion clear before Anderson responded with checkouts of 116 and 106 either side of two 11-darters from the Dutchman.

Van Gerwen then took three of the next five to pull out to 9-6, and though Anderson took the 16th he was made to pay for missed doubles as he wasted the chance to reduce the gap to one before the top seed sealed victory with finishes of 80 and 121.

"I feel great, it means a lot to me and every title is special," said van Gerwen, who averaged 109.42 in the final. "I love winning and I love what I do but it's worth it.

"I had to perform this well because you know what Gary can do - if you give him a finger he takes a whole hand. Every time I thought I had him he came back and he always fights to the end

"Gary is a fantastic player and we always have great games. You have to throw 105-110 averages now to win and I've done that.

"It's been a phenomenal weekend for me and everyone played well, it's been a fantastic tournament. All the pressure is still on me and I want to prove that I can do it tournament after tournament, so I'm glad I've won again."