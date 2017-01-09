Mighty Mike to take on The Wizard in Masters

World champion Michael van Gerwen will take on Australian Simon Whitlock in the first round of the Unibet Masters at Arena MK at the end of the month.

The tournament returns to Milton Keynes and will feature the world’s best players stepping up to the oche.

Gary Anderson, who relinquished his world title to van Gerwin last week, will open against Benito van de Pas, while world number three Peter Wright will play Ian White.

Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor will take on Michael Smith in the opening round, Raymond van Barneveld plays Dave Chisnall, and former world champ Adrian Lewis will face Kim Huybrechts.

The Masters takes place from January 27-29. Tickets available from www.theticketfactory.com/pdc