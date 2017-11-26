Milton Keynes' Vendy says wrong tactics proved costly as he exits Scottish Open Grand Prix

Milton Keynes badminton talent Sean Vendy was left disappointed after opting for the wrong tactics in his first ever Grand Prix semi-final.

Vendy, 21, and doubles partner Ben Lane, have enjoyed a strong week at the Scottish Open Grand Prix in Glasgow but lost to Dutch pairing Jelle Maas and Robin Tabeling 21-13 21-18 on Saturday.

The English duo weren’t at their best during the first game and after a change of tack in the second were much improved, but Vendy felt it was too little too late.

“Right now we’re a bit disappointed but probably on reflection in a couple of days, I’ll be happy with the tournament.” Vendy explained.

“They were just better than us in every department today, we didn’t bring our A game at all but it’s sometimes like that and you have to win on your bad days as well - today we couldn’t.

“We weren’t really tired I just don’t think we played very well today.

“We went in with the wrong game-plan and the wrong tactics and we got hammered in the first.

“We changed it in the second but we just gave them too much of a lead and couldn’t bring it back.

“We completely changed our tactics at 11-6 down and got it back a bit, but they had too much of a headstart.

“Anthony (Clark, Vendy’s coach) came on and said to us ‘right, we need to do this now’, it was the complete opposite of what we were doing and that gave us a little kick, we just couldn’t get the win in the end.”

Despite the defeat, the English pairing have had a good week in Glasgow, and their first-ever semi-final appearance at a Grand Prix event capped off a tournament which Vendy only decided to play at the last minute due to an injury.

The youngsters played some excellent badminton throughout, and will no doubt look back fondly on their two wins on Friday, which came either side of a car crash whilst travelling between venues.

“I think it’s been a good week for us on the court and we can only improve from here really,” Vendy added.

“We’ll learn from it and hopefully come back stronger.

“Like I said yesterday I’m excited for the future for us, it’s been a positive week even if I’m disappointed right now”

