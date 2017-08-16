MK Wolves withdraw from 'chaotic' league

MK Wolves will not defend their Grand Final title after withdrawing from East Rugby League.

Wolves were due to face Kings Lynn Knights in the semi-final, with Luton Vipers awaiting in the final.

But after last year's defeated finalists Southend withdrew from the competition, and a Cambridge side was short-lived, a series of controversial incidents have forced Wolves to seek a new league to ply their trade next season.

"Results have been expunged and we feel goalposts moved on us," reads a statement on the Wolves website. "So, in protest, we are withdrawing from this year's competition.

"This season can politely be described as having been chaotic from start to finish.

"With this in mind, we are withdrawing from this year’s competition. We will not be taking part in the play-offs and we will not be defending our title.

"It is difficult enough trying to run a Rugby League team in a non-RL area, especially when Rugby Union offers so much more stability and appeal.

"We do want to make this clear: This league is run by a volunteer who, in the absence of professional regional managers from the RFL, gives up an awful lot of his time to the league and to furthering RL in the region. And it is greatly appreciated.

"But we’re ALL volunteers. We ALL give up a lot of time for this because we ALL want to further RL in the region. And because of that, it’s not unreasonable for us to expect clarity and consistency."