Albon has a poor race in Belgium

Alexander Albon lost ground in the GP3 Championship after a disappointing result in Belgium at the weekend.

The Thai driver, who lives in Milton Keynes, narrowly missed out on a top eight finish in race one, which would have put him on pole position for race two, but only landed two points for ninth.

2016 GP3 Series Round 6. Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium. Saturday 27 August 2016.

Battling through the pack, Albon punted off in the latter stages, almost tipping over at the Bus Stop Chicane as he recovered to finish tenth.

Title rival Charles Leclerc scored 35 points and now Albon leads by 36.