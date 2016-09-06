Search

Albon takes advantage of Leclerc’s collision

2016 GP3 Series Round 7. Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italy. Sunday 4 September 2016. Alexander Albon (THA, ART Grand Prix) Photo: Zak Mauger/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _L0U5398

2016 GP3 Series Round 7. Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italy. Sunday 4 September 2016. Alexander Albon (THA, ART Grand Prix) Photo: Zak Mauger/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _L0U5398

0
Have your say

Alex Albon closed the gap at the top of the GP3 series after capitalising on leader Charles Leclerc’s DNF in Italy on Sunday.

Albon, who lives in Milton Keynes, finished just a second behind the championship leader in race one, crossing the line sixth, two behind Leclerc.

But in the second race, just before the F1 on Sunday, Leclerc’s race was cut short when he collided with ART team-mate Nirei Fukuzumi.

Albon capitalised, finishing second behind Nick De Vries to close the gap to Leclerc to 32 points.