Albon takes advantage of Leclerc’s collision

Alex Albon closed the gap at the top of the GP3 series after capitalising on leader Charles Leclerc’s DNF in Italy on Sunday.

Albon, who lives in Milton Keynes, finished just a second behind the championship leader in race one, crossing the line sixth, two behind Leclerc.

But in the second race, just before the F1 on Sunday, Leclerc’s race was cut short when he collided with ART team-mate Nirei Fukuzumi.

Albon capitalised, finishing second behind Nick De Vries to close the gap to Leclerc to 32 points.