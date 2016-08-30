Crash can’t deny Nash as he takes title lead

James Nash escaped a huge accident in testing to take over the TCR International Series championship lead in Thailand.

After crashing at 220kph on Friday, Nash was lucky to be racing at all at Chang International Circuit, but after an all-nighter by his crew, his car was ready for the race on Saturday.

And Nash certainly delivered, taking second place behind team-mate Pepe Oriola.

But he was the class of the field in race two. Despite starting down the order, two superb overtaking moves saw him take the lead to win by more than seven seconds.

Nash now leads the title race by seven points with six races to go.