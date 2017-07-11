Crash wrecks James Nash’s Oschersleben race

James Nash was caught up in a start-line crash which wrecked his chances of a decent finish in Race 2 of the TCR International series in Germany on Sunday.

Nash finished an encouraging fourth from seventh on the grid for the opening race at Oschersleben but was unlucky later when he had his second race ruined and forced to retire his Lukoil Craft-Bamboo Racing SEAT Leon with heavy damage following a multiple shunt at the start.

Such was the damage to Nash’s car, he was unable to make the restart of Race 2.

Despite his retirement, he moved to sixth in the TCR standings.