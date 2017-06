James Nash left Austria with just a pair of sixth place finishes for his efforts in the TCR Series.

Good starts in both, in particular in the second race when he briefly held third position, were negated as clearly faster cars were able to simply drive past Nash’s SEAT Leon on the straights.

Speaking afterwards, the Newport Pagnell racer said: “Finishing sixth in both races might seem a reasonable result but it’s not where I want to be.”