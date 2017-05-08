Disappointing weekend in Belgium for James Nash

It was a weekend to forget for Newport Pagnell's James Nash as he struggled in the latest TCR Series in Belgium.

Nash couldn't get to grips with his Seat Leon around the infamous Spa-Francorchamps circuit in qualifying trim, meaning he started both races 16th on the grid.

Nash's race pace was better than his qualifying pace

Fantastic starts in both put Nash immediately on the fringes of the championship points top ten and he enjoyed good, clean battles for position throughout. By finishing eleventh in Friday’s race one he just missed out on points but made up for it with a very determined drive to eighth place and four points in Saturday morning’s race two.

Nash’s results meant that he ended the weekend SEAT’s top performer though the accolade was of no consolation.

"I made two great starts and enjoyed the races," he said afterwards. "But, with the car and team we’ve got we shouldn’t be struggling to make the top ten.

"Something’s not quite right, how can it be when my teammates Pepe Oriola, Hugo Valente and me are nowhere? There are too many cars out there whether in qualifying or race trim or wet or dry that we just can’t hope to live with.

"Hopefully, we'll make the break-though soon."