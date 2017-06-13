Driveshaft disaster for Tregurtha at Silverstone

Will Tregurtha’s homecoming ended in disappointment as a driveshaft failure ended his race at Silverstone on Sunday.

Tregurtha and team-mate Stuart Middleton, the GT4 championship leaders going into round 6, stole the march on the competition by securing pole position at Tregurtha’s home circuit.

Tregurtha and Middleton

But a driveshaft failure during the race forced the 17-year-old to pit, and though they completed 52-laps, they were several off the lead and unclassified come the chequered flag.

“The pace was there again, we’re so disappointed. It was tough anyway this weekend as we had some top speed taken away from us after the last round at Snetterton, so it was quite hard to try and race against the McLarens – they’re 14mph quicker than us on the straights.

“When the car lost drive, I’d just changed down to third gear at the end of the Maggotts, Becketts section and the way it was loaded up the driveshaft snapped. So I coasted down Hangar Straight, found a marshal’s post where the grass ends at Stowe and waited for the recovery truck.

"I can’t thank HHC enough, though, our car is rapid and the work they did to change the diff was incredible.”

The result sees the pair drop from top of the championship standings, sitting second overall in the GT4 Silver and third in the GT Championship.