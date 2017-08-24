Dutch fans to spur Max Verstappen in Belgium after F1 break

Max Verstappen hopes the large contingent of Dutch fans crossing the border will spur him on at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Red Bull Racing man suffered a first corner elimination at the Austrian Grand Prix - another close to his Holland home - but hopes for more luck at Spa-Francorchamps as F1 returns after the summer break.

He said: “It definitely feels like a home Grand Prix for me because it’s so close to the border and as there isn’t a Dutch race at the moment a lot of Dutch fans are coming over.

“Already last year there were a lot of orange T-shirts and flags around the track which was very cool to see and makes it even more special.”