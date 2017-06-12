'Fed up' Max Verstappen isn't enjoying Red Bull's unreliability woes

A frustrated Max Verstappen admitted he isn't enjoying going racing at the moment after he suffered his third retirement in five races in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman made a remarkable start from the third row of the grid, launching past both Ferraris and the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas to slot into second place by the second corner before opening up a gap to Bottas who trailed in third.

But 17 laps into the 70, Verstappen's RB13 was seen grinding to a halt on the run up to turn 3, with the teenager slamming his fists on the wheel in frustration.

After brake failure in Bahrain and being caught as an innocent by-stander in a crash between Kimi Raikkonen and Bottas in Spain, Verstappen has now been forced into retirement from three of the last five races, and he admits the frustration is beginning to impact on him.

"I'm a bit fed up with it," he said. "I keep recharging and coming back each weekend, but a lot of things keep happening which aren't nice. That's racing, in one way, but I'm not enjoying it at the moment.

"The way the race ended for me was very frustrating after such a good start. I think a podium was possible but once again we come away with nothing. The start was really good, straight away I felt no wheel spin and could just put the power down and make some places.

Max Verstappen (left) made a sensation start to reach second

"(At the start) I had a little bit of contact with Seb (Vettel) on the first corner, running wide there means it can sometimes happen. From there on the pace felt good and I was looking after the tyres and brakes as we had no chance of catching Lewis.

"I was just concentrating on doing my own race when I suddenly lost all power and everything shut down."