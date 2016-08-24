Grand final victory keeps Joe on top

Joe Turney remains at the top of the championship table after victory at Larkhill.

Turney, who drives for MK based KR Sport, took victories in both finals in Fulbeck but in Scotland was harshly demoted to eighth place on the grid in final one for a nose cone infringement, costing him 13 championship points in the process.

Known for his race craft though, Turney made overtaking look easy at the technically demanding and tight circuit, getting up to a safe third place in the pre-final and rounding off the weekend with the grand final win.

The win means Turney remains at the top of the British Championships, with the next round in Genk in Belgium. The winner of the British Championships gets a entry to the World Finals at Sarno, Italy in October.