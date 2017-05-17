James Nash disappointed after ‘wild’ first race in Italy

James Nash left the latest round of the TCR Series disappointed after a crazy day of racing at the famous Monza circuit.

The Newport Pagnell racer was running as high as fifth in the opening race of the weekend, but a combination of fair play and often foul found himself bundled down the order and out of the top ten and points by race end, crossing the line 12th.

James Nash

By contrast the reverse top ten grid race two was a relatively tame affair.

Nash got another good start from the front row and initially held the lead though his joy was short-lived as reigning champion Stefano Comini in an Audi passed him.

He would eventually finish fourth, losing out on the podium on the penultimate lap.

“I am very satisfied with my own performance in race two today,” he said afterwards.

“Fourth place isn’t really where I or the team want to be but, all considered I think it has to be looked at as a good result.”

“The less said about the wild race one the better.”