Ryan Savage’s chances of a podium in the 24 Hours of Dubai were hit when a crash with another car forced them out of the running.

Savage, from MK, signed a last minute deal to race the Seat Supercopa for Zest Racecar Engineering and was running fourth in the A3 class before a collision with another car forced his team into a 45 minute pit stop to fix the repairs.

It dropped them down the order to finish sixth in class, and 63rd of 92 overall.