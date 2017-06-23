Max Verstappen ends the session fastest but in the wall in Azerbaijan

Max Verstappen topped the timing sheets for both sessions of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, but ended FP2 in the barriers as he crashed in the final moments.

After setting the fastest time of the day, a 1:43.362, the Dutchman out-braked himself into Turn 1 in the last minute of the session, spinning into the barrier and hitting hard.

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who was second in the opening session, was third overall in the second session, 0.110 seconds off Verstappen's time, sandwiching Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

It was a Red Bull Racing 1-2 in the first session, with the pair fortunate to benefit from Sergio Perez's crash late in the session bringing out the red flag.

Verstappen's and indeed Red Bull's pace in general will come as something of a surprise given how the Baku street circuit focuses heavily on power with two long straights - highlighting Renault's short-comings compared to the faster Mercedes and Ferrari cars.

The third and final free practice session takes place at 11am (UK time) on Saturday ahead of qualifying at 2pm. Sunday's race also starts at 2pm.