Max Verstappen third after first practice in Monaco

Max Verstappen was just three tenths off the pace in the first free practice session in Monaco on Thursday morning.

The shortest track on the calendar is known to be a great leveller as teams pile on the downforce and bravely avoid the barriers, as the Dutchman's time of 1:13.771 was good enough for third behind championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

Verstappen was just a tenth of a second quicker than his team mate Daniel Ricciardo in fifth place, but the Red Bull Racing pair were sandwiching Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in fourth place.